Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of the prime minister's cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Smith was appointed in July 2019 and lasted 204 days in the role.

He took over from Karen Bradley who was sacked by the new prime minister Boris Johnson after 562 days as NI secretary.

Mr Smith oversaw a talks process that led to the Northern Ireland parties agreeing a deal to restore a power-sharing government at Stormont last month.

Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 13, 2020

He was also praised by historical abuse campaigners after long-awaited legislation to provide compensation through Parliament.

He added: "The warmth and support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much."

Analysis

by Jayne McCormack, BBC News NI political reporter

So it's farewell Julian Smith and we'll be getting a fourth NI Secretary in under four years.

This will be a hugely unpopular decision in both Belfast and Dublin, and will leave some wondering why the prime minister would sack a secretary of state who actually managed to do his job - getting devolution restored.

But remember, Julian Smith and Boris Johnson had never seen eye to eye - on Brexit and other NI matters.

Mr Smith had also been known for fighting his corner in cabinet, rather than being quietly loyal.

In his short-lived time at Stormont (just seven months), he not only stopped the ship from sinking but also helped it to chart a new course.

Many will feel his replacement has a lot to live up to.

In a tweet, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that "sacking the most successful secretary of state in a decade shows Johnson's dangerous indifference to us".

Mr Smith, who has been an MP for Skipton and Ripon since 2010, served Theresa May as chief whip, a job in which he was unable to guide her proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.