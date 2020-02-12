Image copyright EPA Image caption It is understood the woman will be treated at London's St Thomas' Hospital

A woman who flew into London from China a few days ago is being treated for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to nine.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said the woman was transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy's and St Thomas' in central London.

Prof Whitty said the patient had contracted the virus in China.

Sources say she developed symptoms after landing at Heathrow, called NHS 111 and then tested positive.

It comes after a senior health official warned more UK cases were "highly likely".

Prof Paul Cosford, from Public Health England, told the BBC his teams were doing their best to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, all 83 people being held in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral have been told their final set of test results for the coronavirus have come back as negative, confirming they are all free of the virus.

It is expected they will be free to leave the accommodation on Thursday morning having spent two weeks there in quarantine.

So far, a total of 1,750 people have tested negative for the virus in the UK.

Earlier, British man Steve Walsh, one of the nine UK cases of coronavirus, left hospital having fully recovered.

Mr Walsh, 53, from Hove, who has been linked to other cases of the virus, now poses "no risk to the public", NHS England said.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus and what can help stop its spread?

The main signs of infection are fever (high temperature) and a cough as well as shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Frequent hand washing with soap or gel, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, can help cut the risk of infection.

Catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue, binning it and washing your hands can minimise the risk of spreading disease.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, even if mild, after travelling from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau, is advised to stay indoors and call the NHS 111 phone service.

