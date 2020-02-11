Image copyright PA Wire

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have confirmed they have separated.

A statement issued on their behalf said the decision to divorce was "the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship".

It said they will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Both of their families were "sad" but "fully supportive" of the decision to "co-parent", the statement added.

The couple told the Queen and other royal family members about their decision last year.

Mr Phillips is the son of the Princess Royal and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

He is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.