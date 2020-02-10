Image copyright Julia Quenzler/BBC Image caption Mohiussunnath Chowdhury had planned attacks on targets including Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus

A man has been convicted of planning a terror attack at London tourist hotspots, just over a year after he was cleared of a sword attack on police outside Buckingham Palace.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, from Luton, was secretly recorded by police bragging that he had deceived the jury at his first trial in 2018.

His sister Sneha Chowdhury, 25, was convicted of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.