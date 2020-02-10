UK

Coronavirus: Brighton GP practice closes after staff member tests positive

  • 10 February 2020
County Oak Medical Centre sign

A GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Patients at the city's County Oak medical centre have been advised to contact the NHS 111 phone service if they have concerns.

Eight people in the UK have now been infected by the coronavirus.

The Department of Health has called the virus a "serious and imminent threat" to public health, but the overall risk level to the UK remains "moderate".

