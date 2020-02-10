Coronavirus 'imminent threat' to public health

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Around 200 British and foreign nationals were repatriated from Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Sunday

The UK government has declared coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced measures in England to give the government additional powers to fight the spread of the virus.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China, where it originated.

The total number of deaths in China is now 908 - but the number of newly-infected people per day has stabilised.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "We are strengthening our regulations so we can keep individuals in supported isolation for their own safety and if public health professionals consider they may be at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the public.

"This measure will rightly make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe across the country."