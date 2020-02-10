Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Ciara has brought severe gales and flooding in its wake

Rail commuters are expected to face more travel disruption later, as the after-effects of Storm Ciara continue to be felt across the UK.

Network Rail has been assessing damage to lines and passengers are urged to check their routes before travelling.

Heavy rain and gusts up to 97mph caused widespread flooding and travel disruption on Sunday.

Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and wind remain in place across large swathes of the country.

A warning for wind and snow is in place for the entire day throughout Northern Ireland and most of Scotland.

Parts of northern England have been warned to expect snow and ice from 15:00 GMT.

And Cornwall and the south coast of England have also been issued a warning for wind from 10:00 until 19:00.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Coastal areas, such as Saltcoats in Ayrshire, bore the brunt of the high winds

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nobody was hurt when this tree fell on to tracks near Swanley in Kent on Sunday

So far, the storm has resulted in a month and a half's worth of rainfall falling within 24 hours for some parts of the UK, resulting in flooding and power cuts for more than half a million households.

Engineers have managed to restore electricity to the vast majority of homes but tens of thousands of households were still without power overnight.

Flights have also been affected by the storm, with hundreds cancelled on Sunday.

Airports have told travellers to check their flight with their airline, with British Airways warning passengers that there might be a "minor knock-on effect" to Monday's schedule.

"We're getting in touch with those affected, and have brought in extra customer teams to help them with a range of options including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday," the airline said.

"Any customer flying short-haul to or from Heathrow or Gatwick, can also choose to make changes to their travel plans if they would prefer to fly another time."

Image copyright South Shore Fire Station Image caption Firefighters in Blackpool rescue a stranded driver

Image copyright Paul Lawlor Image caption An overturned lorry on the M1, as high winds cause problems on the roads

Forecasters are expecting the unsettled weather to last further into the week - with weather warnings in place until Wednesday.

"While Storm Ciara is clearing away, that doesn't mean we're entering a quieter period of weather," said Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill.

"It's going to stay very unsettled.

"We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland.

"There could be up to 20cm (8in) on Monday and Tuesday and with strong winds, blizzards aren't out of the question."

On Sunday, the fastest gusts of 97mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, with 93mph winds hitting Aberdaron, a village at the tip of the Llyn Peninsula.

