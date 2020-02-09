UK

Storm Ciara: In pictures

  • 9 February 2020
Storm Ciara is bringing severe gales, heavy rain and major disruption on the transport network across the UK.

Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England Image copyright AFP
Image caption Large areas of the UK are covered by an amber warning for very strong winds, which hit the south coast of England on Sunday morning.
Storm Ciara hits Newcastle Image copyright Stacey Witherow
Image caption Parts of the promenade were closed in Newcastle, County Down in Northern Ireland as the storm moved in during the day.
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The storm also brought widespread flooding. The town of Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria was submerged after the River Eden burst its banks.
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Residents in the area are now battling to protect their homes.
Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd, northern England, after the River Calder burst its banks Image copyright AFP
Image caption Homes are also flooded in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire.
The roof of a submerged car is pictured in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd, northern England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption One car in the area was completely submerged by the water.
The river Tweed busts its banks in the Scottish Borders Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Water from the river Tweed submerged trees in the Scottish Borders near Peebles.
Sheep cut off by a flooding River Tweed in The Scottish Borders Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This group of sheep became stranded as a result.
Firefighters rescuing a person in Blackpool Image copyright South Shore Fire Station
Image caption Drivers have been warned to take extra care during the severe weather. Firefighters in Blackpool had to rescue a stranded driver whose car got stuck in floodwater.
Police attending the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Fallen trees and other debris blocked roads during the storm.
A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough Image copyright PA Media
Image caption This tree in Newborough, near Peterborough, fell on power lines. Thousands of people are without electricity across the UK amid the severe weather conditions.
Waves crash over the wall at Newhaven Harbour, East Sussex Image copyright AFP
Image caption More than 250 flood warnings have been issued around the UK - meaning that flooding is expected. Airports cancelled dozens of flights, while ferry passengers also face delays and cancellations.
A person leans into the wind in West Bay, Dorset Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But despite the disruption, some in West Bay, Dorset, enjoyed leaning into the strong winds.
Body boarders ride the stormy waves at Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Meanwhile, body boarders took advantage of the stormy waves at Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, in Wales.

All pictures are subject are subject to copyright.

