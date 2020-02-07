Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Nearly 100 Britons have already been flown out of Wuhan on flights arranged by the UK government

British nationals on the next flight back to the UK from Wuhan will be taken to an NHS facility in Milton Keynes for a 14 day quarantine.

Previously, UK citizens flown back from the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak were quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

There have been three cases of coronavirus in the UK so far.

The third patient caught the virus at a business conference in Singapore, the BBC's Hugh Pym says.

Singaporean authorities contacted the man, who is British, to warn him there had been a confirmed case.

He is thought to have tested positive for the virus in Brighton and called NHS 111 from home for advice before going by arrangement to an isolation facility at a local hospital.

He was tested and then went home, isolating himself while he waited for the results. The man was then transported by the NHS to St Thomas's Hospital in London, where he is being treated.

The two other UK cases - both Chinese nationals - are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

The patients - a University of York student and one of their relatives - tested positive for the virus after falling ill at a hotel in York.

There have been more than 31,000 cases worldwide, mostly in China.

More than 600 people have died but only two of these were outside mainland China - one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Nearly 100 Britons have been flown out of Wuhan on flights arranged by the UK government.

All are now in quarantine on the Wirral for 14 days - the incubation period of the virus - to ensure they are not carrying the infection.

A final chartered flight for Britons is due to leave the city on Sunday, the Foreign Office said.