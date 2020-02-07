Image caption Demand for prison places could begin to outstrip supply by October 2022, the NAO said

The government could run out of prison places in two years because of tougher sentencing measures and a drive to recruit 20,000 police officers, the spending watchdog has warned.

Ministers have failed to deliver a promised 10,000 new places, a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

It is also failing to provide "safe, secure and decent" jails across England and Wales, the report found.

The Ministry of Justice said it would "always have enough prison places".

In 2016, the government said it would build 10,000 prison places within four years - but so far it has only added 200, with 3,000 places still under construction.

The NAO report said the building programme was delayed because of disagreements about funding.

There are currently more than 83,000 people locked up - and the number is forecast to increase.

The report said analysis by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) showed that from October 2022, demand for prison places could begin to outstrip supply, as an increase in police officer numbers leads to more offenders being caught.

Further pressures are expected because of sentencing reforms with the most serious offenders spending longer behind bars.

Ministers have announced a new £2.5bn prison building programme but the NAO said no timetable has been set and the 10,000 places which they have again promised may not be enough to keep up with the expected rise in the prison population.

Poor safety at 'record levels'

The report also criticised prison conditions, with poor safety reaching "record levels" and "huge maintenance backlogs".

It found more than 40% of inspected prisons were rated as "poor" or "not sufficiently good" for safety for the last five years.

The NAO called on the prison service to develop a long-term strategy to provide prisons that were "fit for purpose".

The MoJ said it recognised the need to invest in maintenance and safety and pledged to spend £256m more to carry out improvements over the coming year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prime minister has pledged 10,000 new prison places

Meanwhile, a separate report said the public were losing faith in the criminal justice system because the chances of offenders being brought to justice were so slim.

Victims have "rumbled" that the police do not have the capacity to investigate and people faced a postcode lottery in how cases were dealt with, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found.

A suspect was charged in just 7.8% of crimes recorded in England and Wales in the year to March 2019, down from 9.1% the previous year, while the proportion of crimes closed because the victim did not support a prosecution rose to 22.6% from 20%.