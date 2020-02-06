Image copyright Shutterstock

A third patient in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's chief medical officer has said.

The individual did not contract the virus in the UK, Prof Chris Whitty said.

"The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus," he said.

The virus has infected 28,018 worldwide and killed 565 people, mostly in China.

Prof Chris Whitty said the NHS was "well prepared" to manage cases and "we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had".

Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.