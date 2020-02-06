If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Trump's acquittal led to protests but his poll ratings have surged

Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

US senators have cleared Donald Trump of abusing his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival in return for aid funding. He was also found not guilty of obstructing congress. A conviction on either charge would have seen him forced from office. But given his Republican party holds 53 of the chamber's 100 seats, the two-thirds majority required for that was always unlikely. Instead, his re-election campaign says: "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people."

Some Republican senators criticised Mr Trump's behaviour in recent days. But only former presidential candidate and long-time Trump critic Mitt Romney voted to convict the president, saying he was "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust". You can expect Mr Trump's reaction to the case later. It doesn't seem to have damaged his chances of re-election, with a Gallup poll suggesting his domestic approval ratings have hit a personal best of 49%, while 94% of Republicans approve of his performance in office. We look at what it all means for this year's presidential vote.

PM nominates Hammond and Clarke for peerages

Chucked out of the Conservative Party over their Brexit stance by Boris Johnson, they remain critical of his policies on Europe. But the prime minister has nominated former Chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond for seats in the House of Lords, the BBC can reveal. Could the move signal an interest in making peace after years of internal Tory warfare? Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says it's notable but that we don't know the full picture yet. "Don't be surprised... if there are lots of Eurosceptic and Tory donors' names on the list when it is finally approved," she adds.

Hollywood great Douglas dies

Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103 after a Hollywood career spanning seven decades as an actor, director and producer. He even became a novelist and served four US presidents in the role of special ambassador. However, as his son and fellow actor Michael says in a statement: "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies... but to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad." Our obituary charts the rise of the man born to penniless Jewish immigrants as Issur Danielovich Demsky, while BBC Arts offers three of his finest movie moments.

From BBC Ouch to Silent Witness... now to Hollywood

By Edward Main, BBC News

Silent Witness star Liz Carr says she has left the programme on a high after her "best series ever" and is set to appear in her first Hollywood film. The actress, who has played forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery since 2012, bowed out this week at the end of the 23rd season of the hit BBC drama.

She revealed on the BBC Ouch podcast that she will appear in her first major movie later this year, alongside Mark Wahlberg. Carr who uses a wheelchair, says she is proud of how Silent Witness improved the representation of disabled people on screen, although it had not always been easy.

What the papers say

News of Donald Trump's acquittal broke in time to make most front pages. The i looks ahead to the US presidential elections with the headline: "Trump survives impeachment to stand for four more years." As the Times points out, Mr Trump's chances of re-election are at their highest levels since he took office. In other news, the Daily Mail says it has tracked down Anne Sacoolas, the American accused of killing teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a crash in Northamptonshire last year. And the Guardian says police are uncovering an "epidemic" of paedophile abuse in the 1970s and 1980s, with youth and care workers, teachers and religious workers among those convicted.

Lookahead

11:00 Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming holds a press conference focusing on the fight against the coronavirus at the Chinese Embassy in London.

14:40 Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay lays out the budget to the Scottish parliament.

On this day

1958 Seven Manchester United footballers are among 21 people killed when a British European Airways plane crashes in Munich.

