A woman has told how she was pushed and stabbed by the Streatham attacker - but not hurt because he "didn't realise the knife still had plastic packaging on".

Rosa, not her real name, was in a shop in Streatham High Road on Sunday when Sudesh Amman, 20, launched his attack.

She described it as "like a movie" as Amman stabbed two people before being shot dead by police in south London.

Rosa said it was "horrific", adding: "Someone could have killed me when I was just going out to the shop."

One of the victims has been named as 51-year-old nursery school teacher Monika Luftner.

Speaking in Spanish in an interview translated by BBC News, Rosa, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, said she had been in a corner shop for about five minutes when "the man came in... who hurt the other people".

She told the BBC's Lucy Manning: "He came in and took a knife and he looked like he was leaving the shop. The owner thought he was going to stop by the cashier to pay.

"But... he pushed me, he tried to open and remove the plastic packaging from the knife but he didn't manage.

"He pushed and he stabbed me but the knife was still covered with plastic."

Rosa, 36, said Amman, who had previously been convicted of terror offences, then ran from the shop. "There was a woman just there removing the lock from her bike. He stabbed her in the back on the right-hand side," she said.

She went on to describe how Amman "went up the road shouting" before stabbing a man further up the road.

"I spent 15 to 20 minutes in hell," she said.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Nursery school teacher Monika Luftner is recovering at home after being stabbed by Sudesh Amman

Rosa added that the attack was "very quick, like in a movie".

She said she has not been able to sleep since Sunday. "It's hard even to think about it," she said.

"It's really scary that you can die from one day to the next.

"I have to go to work and walk around the streets... this is something that stays with you. It's a really bad trauma.

"You don't have any enemies and suddenly someone tries to kill you just like that, just because it satisfies them. It's horrific."

Mrs Luftner, a teacher at St Bede's Catholic Infant and Nursery School in Balham, is recovering at home with her partner.

In a statement, the school said Mrs Luftner was making "a good recovery" and asked that her privacy be respected.

Amman was shot dead by police just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

He is reported to have been "under active police surveillance" at the time of the attack, and was later found wearing a "hoax" suicide device.

It emerged that Amman had recently been released from prison after serving half of his three year sentence for terror-related offences.

Police later declared the incident "terrorist-related".

Officers said the condition of the second stabbing victim - a man in his 40s - was initially considered life-threatening, but he is now in a serious but stable condition.

A woman in her 20s received minor injuries - believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of a police firearm - and has been discharged from hospital.