Image copyright Facebook Image caption The nursery school teacher is recovering at home after being stabbed by attacker Sudesh Amman.

One of the two people injured in the Streatham stabbing attack has been named as 51-year-old Monika Luftner.

The nursery school teacher was stabbed by Sudesh Amman, 20, on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon.

Amman had previously been convicted of terror offences and was shot dead by police who were monitoring him.

Mrs Luftner, a teacher at St Bede's Catholic Infant and Nursery School in Balham, is recovering at home with her partner.