Image copyright PA Media Image caption The latest evacuation flight landed at RAF base Brize Norton shortly after 19:30 GMT on Sunday

One of the passengers flown back to the UK from China on Sunday following the coronavirus outbreak has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell.

The 11 British nationals arrived from Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, and were expected to join 83 other people who were evacuated last week.

However, Wirral Council said one of the passengers felt ill during the flight and "self-isolated immediately".

The other 10 passengers were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

A Wirral Council statement said: "None of the other new arrivals have shown any symptoms, but as a precautionary measure they were allocated rooms in a separate area of the facility, isolated from those already there."

The second group of evacuated British nationals landed at RAF base Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on Sunday evening, after returning from Wuhan via Marseille.

The first group arrived in the UK on Friday and are spending two weeks in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in two apartment blocks normally used to house nurses.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Matt Raw, who was flown out of Wuhan, shows the BBC his living quarters at Arrowe Park Hospital

The virus can cause severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms seem to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

Two Chinese nationals have been diagnosed with the virus in the UK after being taken ill at a hotel in York.

There are more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus in China. Some 361 people have died there.

Outside China, there are more than 150 confirmed cases of the virus - and one death, in the Philippines.