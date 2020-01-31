If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

PM to hail 'dawn of new era' as Brexit day arrives

At 23:00 GMT, the UK will withdraw from the European Union. And in a speech to be shown an hour earlier, Boris Johnson will declare "a moment of real national renewal and change". Brexiteers will gather in Parliament Square for a celebration, buildings along Whitehall will be lit up and Union Jacks will be flown in Parliament Square. A clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street.

Earlier in the day, supporters of the EU are expected to take part in a procession through Whitehall at 15:00 GMT to "bid a fond farewell" to the union. In a statement, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the country not to "turn inwards" and instead "build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain". Not that Britons will notice a great deal of change initially, as the UK begins a "transition period" during which most EU laws will continue to be in force to allow time to negotiate a permanent free trade agreement with the EU.

Britons leave Wuhan amid virus 'global emergency'

With the coronavirus declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Foreign Office says 83 Britons are on a flight back to the UK. They had been trapped in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, but are now being accompanied by medics to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. On arrival, they will be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for two weeks' quarantine. Twenty-seven foreign nationals travelling with them - thought to be EU citizens - will fly on to Spain.

The WHO declaration came in light of 98 cases in 18 countries outside China, where at least 213 people have died and almost 10,000 have contracted the virus.

NHS chief slams Paltrow's health claims on Netflix

She might be an Oscar winner but Gwyneth Paltrow has long since ceased to be just an actress. Since launching Goop as a newsletter in 2008, it has grown into a lifestyle and beauty brand worth a reported £190m, with online store, pop-up shops, magazine and, as of last week, a Netflix Series. But the latter has not proven a hit with NHS England boss Simon Stevens. "Her brand peddles psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health," he says. Netflix says the series is "designed to entertain, not provide medical advice", while Goop says it's "transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science".

The real lives behind 'shocking' migrant children's stories

By Helen Bushby, entertainment reporter, BBC News

"When you see people dying in trucks and children dead on shores in the news - you can't ever imagine yourself in that situation," says filmmaker Kyla Simone Bruce. Her film, Undocument, focuses on the children of four families wanting to live in a new country, caught up in the struggles that ensue.

Kyla, 33, starts from the premise that "nobody wants to leave their home or their family - it's out of necessity". She thinks the current system is "tearing families apart", with people who are in a country illegally "stuck in detention centres" or worse.

What the papers say

Souvenir editions... commemorative pull-outs... a tone of mourning... Newspapers approach Brexit day from various angles, depending on their stance towards the UK leaving the EU. For the Daily Mail, it's a "new dawn". For the Guardian, withdrawal leaves a "small island". Displaying some of its numerous campaigning front pages in the shape of the UK, the Daily Express takes some of the credit for Brexit with the headline: "Yes, we did it!" The Daily Mirror restricts its Brexit coverage to a small front-page panel. Even the Daily Star gives a rare nod to political events, alluding to Brexit in reporting on a "historic day... the end of Dry January".

Lookahead

Today World Athletics panel expected to announce its verdict on Nike's controversial Vaporfly shoes, which have contributed to vastly improved times in road races.

23:00 Deadline for Premier League and English Football League clubs to sign players, as Europe's transfer window closes. Scottish clubs have until midnight.

On this day

1983 A law requiring drivers and front-seat passengers to wear seatbelts comes in to force in a bid to reduce road deaths.

