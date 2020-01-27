Image copyright AFP

Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" over the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said.

His lawyers have been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI, who want to interview him, according to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

The prince previously said he did not see or suspect any suspicious behaviour when visiting Epstein's homes.

Buckingham Palace has been approached for a comment.

Convicted US sex offender Epstein took his own life in a jail cell in August, aged 66, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.