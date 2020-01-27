If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid after basketball great dies in helicopter crash

"This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb," tweeted actress and model Chrissy Teigen, as she and others reacted to the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed in the city of Calabasas, California.

Moments of silence have been observed at basketball games across the US for a player who enjoyed a 20-year career that included being named 2008's NBA Most Valuable Player. Shaquille O'Neal, who won three NBA titles with Bryant for the LA Lakers, said he had "no words to express the pain I'm going through".

Coronavirus: Death toll rises as China lengthens holiday

Almost 3,000 people in China have been confirmed as being ill with the coronavirus, while the death toll has risen to 80. Meanwhile, at least 42 cases are known in other countries, including Thailand, Australia and the US.

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak occurred, remains on lockdown and, across China, the new year holiday has been extended to Sunday, closing schools and government institutions in an effort to stem the spread.

Grammys: Show starts with tribute to Kobe Bryant

The atmosphere at the Grammys, the music world's biggest awards show, was more subdued than usual, following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. Host Alicia Keys dedicated the event to his memory.

Among the Grammy winners was Billie Eilish for album of the year, best new artist and song of the year. Read the full list of results here.

Holocaust Memorial Day: 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz marked

It was 75 years ago today that Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz in southern Poland. Henri Kitchka, whose family were among those killed there, describes how he survived.

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of some other survivors of the Holocaust.

The BBC explains how Auschwitz - where at least 1.1 million people died, almost one million of them Jews - became the centre of the genocide.

Stop sending koala mittens, says Australia

By Robin Levinson-King

Too much stuff is an all too common problem during a disaster, says Juanita Rilling, director of the Center for International Disaster Information in the US.

"Certainly in the last 50 years worldwide, the response to almost every major emergency has been affected by a flood of unsolicited donations that get in the way," she told the BBC.

Donations of goods from abroad often compete with local rescue efforts for resources like airport runway space, staff and gasoline, if there are shortages.

What the papers say

Metro and the Daily Mirror lead on the death of Kobe Bryant, the latter quoting the Reverend Jessie Jackson saying: "There is a hole in the basketball world." The Daily Telegraph reports on the US warning the UK that its sovereignty is at risk if it allows Chinese telecoms firm Huawei to become involved in its 5G network. And the Guardian says experts are warning that up to 100,000 people may have the coronavirus. Read the newspaper review in full.

Labour leadership Sir Keir Starmer urges end to Westminster power "monopoly"

After Brexit Government to launch fast-track visa for scientists

Baghdad Three rockets hit US embassy during protests

Parlez-vous Francais? Boys missing out on foreign languages, report says

The fight for Kinshasa's most vulnerable girls

Terry Jones and others remembered

'I never thought I'd be adopted aged 17'

17:30 Former EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives a lecture on the UK's relationship with the EU at Queen's University Belfast.

18:00 Day six of US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial gets under way in the Senate.

1944 The siege of Leningrad by German and Finnish forces ends after 872 days.

