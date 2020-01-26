Image copyright Getty Images

Cow & Gate and Tesco are recalling 15 types of baby food jars as a "precautionary measure" amid concerns some may have been tampered with.

Customers who bought food for babies aged over seven months in Tesco stores in the UK are advised not to use them because they may pose a safety risk.

The jars should be returned to Tesco for a full refund, the companies said.

No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other baby-branded products have been affected, they said.

The recall involves the following products bought in UK Tesco stores:

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months 200g jar

Image copyright Cow & Gate Image caption The 15 varieties that are being recalled

Cow & Gate 7+ months jars sold in other retailers' stores are not affected and no other Cow & Gate baby foods in jars or other packs are involved.

Consumers can continue to buy and use these products bought from other retailers in "complete confidence", the companies said.

"We regret that this incident has happened and we are sorry for the concern and the inconvenience that this recall may cause," Tesco and Cow & Gate said.

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or contact Cow & Gate via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or speak to a member of the Cow & Gate team directly on 0800 977 8880.