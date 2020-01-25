A Grenfell Tower fire inquiry panel member, Benita Mehra, has resigned after victims' families raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

The Guardian previously revealed Ms Mehra ran a charity that received funding linked to the US firm that supplied the cladding that helped the fire spread.

No 10 has accepted her resignation while maintaining there was no conflict of interest.

