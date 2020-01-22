Image copyright EPA Image caption Storm Gloria swept into the region on Monday, causing rough seas and high waves

Spanish police are searching for a British man who disappeared during a storm in Ibiza, the Foreign Office says.

The 25-year-old was riding his motorbike on the north of the island before he disappeared near Portinatx in Sant Joan de Labritja, local helpline service 112 Emergency said.

A search is being carried out on land and sea by national and local police.

They suspect the incident is weather-related.

National police force, the Guardia Civil, said that the search had not provided any "positive results" yet.

A spokesman for 112 Emergency said police were alerted to the man's disappearance by his colleague, after he failed to return from his motorbike trip.

The colleague could only find his bike, the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man reported missing in Ibiza, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities who are carrying out the search for him."

Storm Gloria swept into the Spanish Mediterranean coast on Monday, wrecking beach facilities, blocking roads and causing power cuts.