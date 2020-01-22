Image copyright Clarence House

The Prince of Wales has met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The pair were introduced after Prince Charles delivered a speech at the event in Switzerland, where sustainability is the main theme.

He called for a "paradigm shift" in the way the world deals with climate change in a strongly-worded address.

Governments and businesses urgently need a "clear plan" to reduce carbon emissions, he added.

Clarence House tweeted photos of his meeting with Miss Thunberg, who addressed delegates at the event on Tuesday.

Speaking shortly after US President Donald Trump, she strongly criticised politicians and business leaders for what she said were continuous "empty words and promises".

Image copyright Clarence House

During his keynote address, Prince Charles told business and political leaders that his children and grandchildren have been in his mind throughout his environmental campaigning.

He called for 2020 to be "the year that we put ourselves on the right track" and for the private sector to "lead the world out of the approaching catastrophe into which we have engineered ourselves".

"Do we want to go down in history as the people who did nothing to bring the world back from the brink, in trying to restore the balance, when we could have done? I don't want to," he said.

"Just think for a moment, what good is all the extra wealth in the world gained from business as usual if you can do nothing with it except watch it burn in catastrophic conditions."