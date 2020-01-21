If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Tougher sentences planned for terror offenders

The government is planning to stop the early release of prisoners convicted of terror offences, while a minimum sentence of 14 years for serious crimes will be introduced. The changes are set to be included in a bill put before Parliament by the middle of March.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said ministers had had to face "hard truths" following the London Bridge attack last November, in which a prisoner released half-way through a 16-year sentence stabbed two people to death. The Counter-Terrorism Bill would also allow probation officers to use lie detector tests to improve the handling of released terrorists. Here's how the tests are currently used.

Head of counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu welcomed the changes, but said the Prevent strategy, designed to stop young people becoming radicalised, was still vital. We explain how that works.

Trump impeachment trial to open

Andrew Johnson in 1868. Bill Clinton in 1999. Donald Trump in 2020. Later today the current US president becomes only the third holder of that office to face an impeachment trial. The Senate will hear evidence on accusations relating to his interactions with the Ukraine government and allegations that he obstructed Congress. Here are the details.

The Senate, which has a Republican majority, is unlikely to find Mr Trump - who denies the charges against him - guilty. We explain what's going on and what impact this might have on his presidency.

The hearing begins at 18:00 GMT.

Clinical negligence: NHS faces huge bill

The BBC has discovered that the NHS in England is facing payments of £4.3bn in legal fees, as it settles outstanding claims of clinical negligence. Each year it receives more than 10,000 new claims. But doctors are calling for a fundamental review of the system. Read more about what's going on in the NHS.

China virus: Human-to-human spread confirmed

The new strain of the coronavirus, which causes a type of pneumonia, has caused a fourth death in China. The authorities there have also confirmed that it can be spread from person to person. And there are fears the level of infection will increase when hundreds of millions of people travel within China later this week to celebrate Chinese New Year.

So how concerned should the world be? Find out here.

How a boy from Vietnam became a slave on a UK cannabis farm

By Cat McShane, BBC Stories

Ba is slight for 18. His body shrinks into a neat package as he recalls his experiences. We're sitting in a brightly lit kitchen, a Jack Russell dog darting between us under the table.

Ba's foster mum fusses in the background, making lunch and occasionally interjecting to clarify or add some detail to his account of his journey here from Vietnam. She wants to make sure his story is understood.

Read the full story

What the papers say

The Financial Times suggests a downbeat economic growth forecast for this year will overshadow the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The Sun, meanwhile, reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be reunited in Canada, and shows a picture of Meghan walking her dogs, and carrying son Archie, on Vancouver Island. In other news, the Guardian ponders the announcement that Lord Hall is standing down as BBC director general, saying the corporation has been warned it faces a "dangerous moment", with its future funding being questioned. Read the newspaper review in full.

Lookahead

09:30 UK unemployment figures for September to November last year are released.

10:30 US President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg opening the afternoon session.

On this day

1966 The future of the Monte Carlo Rally is thrown into doubt, after the disqualification of the British cars expected to fill the first four places. See the footage.

