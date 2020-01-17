If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Doctors demand social media data

It can provide instant access to information, communication with friends and online support. Children's screen time might even occasionally offer respite to frazzled parents. But doctors worry it could harm both body and mind, and report a growing number of children self-harming and attempting suicide as a result of online discussions. Now they are calling for tech companies to be forced to share data and pay a tax to fund further research.

The government is setting up an independent regulator for online safety. And the Royal College of Psychiatrists wants it to require social-media companies to share anonymised data on how youngsters use the likes of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. "Time for... decisive action to hold social-media companies to account for escalating harmful content to vulnerable children and young people," says report co-author Dr Bernadka Dubicka. Industry body Tech UK points to existing research partnerships, such as a project with the Samaritans to deepen understanding of how people engage with harmful content.

If you're wondering how to navigate the social media minefield, our report contains psychiatrists' advice for parents.

Can a city go carbon neutral to stop climate change?

Domestic heating, industrial emissions, transport... many of the ways in which cities pump carbon into the atmosphere are largely out of local authorities' control. Nevertheless, some councils in the UK have set a challenging target of reducing net carbon emissions to zero by 2020 in a bid to tackle climate change. Glasgow is among them and BBC News is reporting from the city throughout the day as part of the Our Planet Matters project. Hear what citizens make of the target.

If you're wondering what personal changes you can make to help reduce the impact of climate change, our Your Questions Answered series has been advising the audience.

Collector pays UK-record £1m for rare coin

It has a face value of just £1 and may or may not fit the release catch of a supermarket trolley. But a sovereign minted in 1936 has just sold for £1m - a British record for a coin. What convinced the buyer to part with the sum? Well, the 22-carat gold disc - fractionally smaller and lighter than a pound coin - was one of a trial set of six coins featuring Edward VIII that never went into mass production owing to his abdication in December 1936. Read about the coin's quirky history.

When 'apocalypse' came to Kangaroo Island

By Shaimaa Khalil, BBC News

Kangaroo Island in South Australia has been likened to a Noah's Ark for its unique ecology. But after fierce bushfires tore through the island this week, there are fears it may never fully recover. "You see the glowing in the distance," says Sam Mitchell, remembering the fire that threatened his home, family, and animals last week. "The wind is quite fast, the glowing gets brighter - and then you start to see the flames."

Sam runs Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and lives there with his wife and 19-month-old son, Connor. As the flames approached, an evacuation warning was issued. Within 20 minutes, "everyone was gone". But Sam - and four others - stayed behind. "You can't move 800 animals including water buffaloes, ostriches and cassowaries," he says.

Read the full article

The decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from senior royal duties continues to make headlines, with Prince Harry pictured on several front pages. The Daily Mirror suggesting there will be a "royal showdown" amid disagreement over the couple's future funding. And the Daily Mail says staff at their Windsor residence, Frogmore House, have been let go, in "the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada". Meanwhile, the Sun reports the decision of Sandi Toksvig to leave the Great British Bake Off, under the headline: "I gateau get away!"

Ayia Napa Briton appeals against false rape claim conviction

Panama Seven people dead after suspected exorcism

Special needs Review ordered into thousands of cases

Weekly quiz Test your knowledge of the news

Why I submit to my husband like it's 1959

What happened when Iran fired back?

Giant jet engines aim to make our flying greener

08:25 Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expected to lead Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years, amid anger over rising living costs and the downing of a Ukrainian airliner.

17:00 Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry launches her Labour leadership bid in Guildford. Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey's campaign launch follows, in Manchester, from 18:30.

On this day

1991 Gulf War allies the US, UK, France, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait send hundreds of planes on bombing raids into Iraq, at the start of Operation Desert Storm.

