Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Harry met former Leeds Rhino rugby league player, Kevin Sinfield, on a 2017 visit to Headingley Carnergie Stadium in Leeds.

The Duke of Sussex is to carry out his first public engagement since he and wife Meghan announced they want to step back as full-time royals.

Prince Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

He will meet representatives of the 21 nations taking part and local schoolchildren playing rugby.

Meghan and son Archie are in Canada but Harry will reportedly stay in the UK to attend meetings early next week.

A source quoted by the Press Association said the duke still has a number of events in his diary.

It comes after the Queen released a statement agreeing to the couple's wish to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and to split their time between the UK and Canada.

A meeting at Sandringham involved the Queen, Prince Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Meghan left the UK last week to join Archie in Canada

Prince Harry's official engagement at Buckingham Palace will see him host the Rugby League World Cup draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

Before the draw, the duke - the patron of the Rugby Football League since December 2016 - will watch children from a local school play rugby in the palace gardens.

The world cup tournament runs from October 23 to November 27 2021 in 17 cities across England, with 16 men's, eight women's and eight wheelchair teams taking part.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duke of Sussex attended last year's Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley

On Wednesday evening, Prince Harry launched the next leg of his Invictus Games, for for wounded and injured service personnel and veterans, with an Instagram video announcing the event will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2022.

A day earlier a legal document was submitted to the High Court in London by the Mail on Sunday, outlining its response to Meghan's legal action over the publication of an article featuring extracts from a private letter to her father.

Meghan flew back to Canada to join her eight-month-old son Archie, ahead of the Sandringham meeting to discuss the couple's future.

New pictures show the duchess in Vancouver on Tuesday visiting Justice for Girls, which fights for social justice for teenage girls living in poverty.

The charity said the duchess visited to "discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples."

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women's leadership.

Meghan was photographed the same day in the province of British Columbia visiting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver.