Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered

With the airline Flybe in danger of collapse, Chancellor Sajid Javid is considering cutting the air passenger duty on all domestic flights. The change, if implemented, would allow the Exeter-based firm to defer a tax bill and set up a rescue plan. Some 2,000 jobs are at risk if Flybe fails.

Air passenger duty is currently £13 for a single domestic flight, with higher rates for longer and premium flights. But, writes BBC business editor Simon Jack, cutting it would hit public finances and could make it harder for the UK to reach its carbon emissions target.

We look at why Flybe is so important to its customers.

Harry and Meghan: Canada's PM says questions of cost remain

The Queen has agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can spend more time living in Canada, during their "period of transition" towards stepping back as senior royals. But the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, says there are still questions to be answered about "how that looks and what kind of costs are involved", with security likely to be one of the biggest expenses.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond assesses what Prince Harry and Meghan are looking for. Meanwhile, other European royal families have members in paid work. How do they manage it?

Huawei: Using firm in UK 5G network would be madness, US says

The UK government is due to decide later this month whether to allow the Chinese telecoms firm Huawei to supply some "non-core" parts of the country's 5G network. The US has warned it "would be madness" to allow this to go ahead, citing security risks.

But the head of MI5 has said he has "no reason to think" the UK-US intelligence-sharing relationship would suffer if Huawei gets a contract. And the company itself insists it is independent of the Chinese state. Here's more on the 5G row.

'Chernobyl made me an orphan. I don't let it define me'

Standing on a podium by Russia's Black Sea coast, Oksana Masters felt a surge of pride as the anthems played. It wasn't her first Paralympic medal, but this one was extra special.

She had just won cross-country skiing silver at the Sochi Winter Games of 2014. As she held her prize, the flag of neighbouring Ukraine was raised for the winner, Lyudmila Pavlenko. Masters was herself born in Ukraine in 1989, three years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. She was born with severe physical defects caused by exposure to radiation.

In Sochi she was competing for the USA, the country where she grew up, an adopted child raised by a single mother.

"It was kind of coming full circle," she says. "It wasn't my gold-medal moment, but it sure felt like it."

What the papers say

"Go... if you must" is the Daily Mail's headline, as the newspapers report the Queen's decision to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from being senior royals. There is a tone of sadness in much of the coverage, with the Sun saying Her Majesty "made it plain" to the couple during Monday's meeting that she was "deeply upset". The i goes further, arguing that the move will mean a "radical overhaul" of the monarchy. Elsewhere, the Guardian reports that analysis shows the last five years have been the "five warmest recorded in the oceans". Read the newspaper review in full.

Daily digest

Climate change Australia fires "will be 'normal" in world 3C hotter

Trade dispute US reverses decision to brand China a currency manipulator

Space dust Meteorite that fell to Earth in 1960s "contains oldest known material on planet"

Storm Brendan Icy patches, wintry showers and more gales to follow

Lookahead

10:30 Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss receives his knighthood for services to sport.

17:30 Councillors in Rutland - the only county in England without a McDonald's - decide on a planning application for a 24-hour drive-through restaurant.

On this day

2002 The government announces the official end of the foot-and-mouth crisis after almost 11 months. See the archive footage.

