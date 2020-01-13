Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hamid Baeidinejad is the Iranian ambassador to Britain

Iran's ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office (FCO), following the detention of his British counterpart in Tehran last week.

The FCO said the arrest of UK diplomat Rob Macaire after a vigil for victims of last week's plane crash was "unacceptable", a breach of the Vienna Convention and should be investigated.

No 10 said it is "seeking full assurances" it will not happen again.

Iranian ambassador Hamid Baeidinejad is expected to attend the FCO later.

Mr Macaire was attending an event on Saturday, which was advertised as a vigil for the 176 people who died in Wednesday's crash of an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, shortly before he was arrested.

He was held for three hours when he stopped at a barber shop for a haircut on his way back to the British embassy.

Under the Vienna Convention - which lays down rules about legal agreements between countries - diplomats cannot be detained.

Mr Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Mr Macaire's arrest in a joint statement following a phone call on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has said it will "do everything we can" to support British families affected - including help in seeking compensation.

Protests have been taking place on the streets of the Iranian capital, Tehran, to vent anger at officials who initially denied shooting down the jet.