In Pictures: Harry and Meghan's life together
- 8 January 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are to "step back" as senior members of the Royal Family.
Prince Harry and Meghan say they will now divide their time between the UK and North America and aim to become "financially independent".
