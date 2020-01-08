In Pictures: Harry and Meghan's life together

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are to "step back" as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan say they will now divide their time between the UK and North America and aim to become "financially independent".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption In 2016, Kensington Palace released a statement confirming Harry had been dating US actress Meghan Markle "for a few months". They were pictured in public for the first time in Toronto, attending a wheelchair tennis match during the 2017 Invictus Games.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption They announced their engagement a few weeks after being first pictured together. Meghan told BBC News that Harry's proposal was "just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In February 2018 the couple took part in their first joint engagement with Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As Meghan joined their Royal Foundation charity, Harry joked the foursome were now "stuck together".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The couple kissed on the steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor, after getting married in front of 600 guests on 19 May, 2018.

Image copyright Chris Jackson/Getty Images Image caption That autumn, Kensington Palace revealed the duchess was pregnant and the couple's baby was due in the Spring. Shortly after the announcement, they embarked on their first official overseas tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On 6 May, 2019, Meghan gave birth to a boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who became seventh in line to the throne. Harry told reporters: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption In June 2019, the couple announced they were splitting from the charity they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to set up their own foundation.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Last autumn, Archie travelled with the couple to southern Africa on their first royal tour as a family and was a big hit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption An image of a beaming Prince Harry holding his son while on an extended stay in Canada was released by the couple as part of an Instagram compilation summing up their year.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Following their trip, the couple were pictured in January on a visit to Canada House.

