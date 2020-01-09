If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Royals 'hurt' as Sussexes begin 'next chapter'

If you were surprised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement they would step back from duties as "senior" royals, it seems you're in good company. Buckingham Palace was "blindsided" by Prince Harry and Meghan's decision, according to the BBC's royal correspondent Jonny Dymond. Senior members of the Royal Family are said to be disappointed and hurt. On the record, the palace says it can "understand their desire to take a different approach" but adds "these are complicated issues that will take time to work through".

In their statement, Harry and Meghan said they made the decision "after many months of reflection". They plan to split their time between the UK and North America, while "continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages". Amid suggestions they might settle in Canada, Dickie Arbiter - former press secretary to the Queen - says it could prove a "logistical nightmare". He asks: "Who provides the security? Is it Scotland Yard? Is it the Canadians that's going to be asked to provide it? Who is going to pay for it?"

Here's what we know so far about what lies behind the decision

Our royal correspondent reacts to "astonishing" developments

Would Canadians welcome the royal couple? We asked them

US 'ready for serious negotiations' with Iran

There appears to be a de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, with Washington saying it is "ready to engage, without preconditions, in serious negotiations" following the countries' exchange of hostilities. It comes as both the US and Iran describe their actions as "self-defence" in separate letters to the UN. According to President Donald Trump, no American or Iraqi lives were lost in missile attacks on air bases housing US forces in Iraq. He says Iran appears to be "standing down". Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had described the attacks - in retaliation for the US assassination of general Qasem Soleimani - as a "slap in the face" for the US. However, in its letter to the UN, Tehran states it "does not seek escalation or war".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Soul singer Celeste wins BBC Sound of 2020

The award has helped propel the careers of Adele, Haim and Ellie Goulding. Now soul singer Celeste has won the BBC Sound of 2020, after voting among 170 music critics and industry figures. Born in LA but raised in Brighton, Sussex, Celeste first wrote Sirens, aged 17, in tribute to her Jamaican father, who died of lung cancer. She later moved to London with just £100 but got fired from work for phoning in sick to write songs. She was soon picked up by record labels and went to support Janelle Monáe, Neneh Cherry and Michael Kiwanuka on tour. As Radio 1's Annie Mac puts it: "I have received countless emotional texts from listeners who have had to sit in their car and lose themselves to her song Strange before carrying on with their evening. Her songwriting is personal and poignant but with universal appeal."

Why Brexit Stage Two may turn into a rocky ride

By Katya Adler, Europe editor, BBC News

"Only as true friends can, I want to be very honest about what lies ahead of us." The words of the new European Commission president as she headed to Downing Street and her first face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson on Wednesday. What lies ahead of the EU and UK might, on the surface, appear relatively straightforward.

By the end of this month, both the European and the UK parliaments will have ratified a negotiated divorce deal. As of 1 February, the UK will no longer be an EU member and by the year's end, says Boris Johnson, an ambitious new trade deal will have been negotiated and signed off by both sides. So... will this be a year of bilateral plain sailing?

Read the full article

What the papers say

The decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from "senior" roles makes all the front pages in some capacity. "Harry and Meghan quit the Firm," is the Daily Telegraph's headline. For the Sun, it's a case of "Megxit." The Daily Mirror is concerned "they didn't even tell the Queen", while the Daily Mail reports the monarch's "fury". The Daily Star relegates the story to a small front-page image but has the most fun with its headline: "The Royal formerly known as Prince."

Daily digest

Plastic Packaging ban 'could harm environment'

Bieber Singer reveals he has Lyme disease

Retail Worst year in a quarter-century

'Gay Jesus' Netflix told to suspend parody film

If you see one thing today

'I couldn't see past my depression before running'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright AFP

Ayia Napa: how can she be guilty?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Which countries love Trump the most and least?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:00 Department store chain John Lewis Partnership posts its Christmas trading update.

12:00 The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse publishes its report into the effectiveness of measures to prevent British paedophiles preying on vulnerable children overseas.

On this day

1957 Ill health forces Sir Anthony Eden to resign as prime minister.

From elsewhere

People are spreading false and unverified information about Iran's missile attack on US Bases in Iraq (BuzzFeed)

Austria's new government is a first - a Conservative-Green coalition (Economist)

'Everyone else was just a bit player': my night out with Elizabeth Wurtzel - Suzanne Moore (Guardian)

The fascinating stories behind Britain's forgotten theme parks (Telegraph)