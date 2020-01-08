Image copyright EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT Image caption Boris Johnson addressed MPs in his first Prime Minister's Questions since Parliament returned from recess

Boris Johnson has warned Iran not to repeat "reckless and dangerous" attacks after ballistic missiles were fired at air bases in Iraq where coalition forces are stationed.

The prime minister called for "urgent de-escalation" after strikes on bases in Irbil and at al Asad.

He said there were no UK casualties "as far as we can tell".

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the strikes were in retaliation for the death of General Qasem Soleimani.

He was killed outside Baghdad airport on Friday in a missile strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

"We of course condemn the attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition forces," Mr Johnson said.

"Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation."

His comments were made at his first Prime Minister's Questions since Parliament returned from its Christmas recess.

Mr Johnson will later discuss the situation in Iran at a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The al Asad airbase in western Iraq was hit by at least six missiles

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the situation was in "real risk" of developing into "full-scale war" and called on the Prime Minister to confirm whether or not British personnel in the area were safe.

Mr Johnson said: "As far as we can tell there were no casualties last night sustained by the US and no British personnel were injured in the attacks.

"We are doing everything we can to protect UK interests in the region, with HMS Defender and HMS Montrose operating in an enhanced state of readiness to protect shipping in the Gulf."