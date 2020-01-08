Three British nationals were on board the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran leaving no survivors, the Ukrainian foreign minister has said.

Vadym Prystaiko said they were among the more than 170 people from seven countries on board the flight from Tehran to Kyiv.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed just after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

Officials have blamed engine failure.

Ukraine's embassy in Tehran and Iranian state television both said that caused the crash.