Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned a ballistic missile attack on air bases in Iraq housing coalition forces, including British personnel.

The Ministry of Defence said there were no UK casualties after strikes by Iran in Irbil and al Asad, west of Baghdad.

Mr Raab said he was "concerned by reports of casualties" and urged Iran not to repeat the "reckless and dangerous attacks".

He said war in the Middle East would only benefit terrorist groups.

Tehran fired more than a dozen missiles from Iranian territories into Iraq at about 2:00am local time (10.30 GMT).

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the attack was in retaliation for the death of General Qasem Soleimani on Friday - killed in a missile strike outside Baghdad airport on the orders of US President Donald Trump.