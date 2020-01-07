Image copyright EPA

A British teenager has been given a four-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of lying about gang-rape in Cyprus.

The 19-year-old was found guilty of public mischief following a trial after recanting a claim that she was raped in a hotel room in July.

She has been sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay €148 in legal fees.

Her family had feared for her mental health if she was sent back to prison.

Women's rights groups gathered outside Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni, ahead of the sentencing to show their support.

They could be heard chanting "Cyprus justice, shame on you", "stop blaming the victim" and "you are not alone".