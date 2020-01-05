Image copyright AFP Image caption She was convicted following a trial after recanting a claim that she was raped in a hotel room in July.

The foreign secretary has urged Cyprus to "do the right thing" in the case of a British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa.

Dominic Raab said Cyprus is "sensitive" about political interference, but added the woman's sentencing on 7 January was "firmly on my radar".

He told the BBC he wants her to return to the UK to start her recovery.

Speaking to the Andrew Marr programme on Sunday, Mr Raab said the 19-year-old had gone through a "terrible ordeal" and that he had spoken to her mother on Friday to offer further support from the Foreign Office.

He revealed he had conveyed his "very serious concerns" about her treatment by the Cypriot authorities to his opposite number on the island.

The UK previously said it was "seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees" for the woman.

The Cypriot government previously responded to criticism by saying it had "full confidence in the justice system and the courts".