Ethical veganism is 'philosophical belief'

Image caption Jordi Casamitjana campaigns to encourage others to become vegans

Ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" and so is protected in law, an employment tribunal has ruled for the first time.

The case was brought by vegan Jordi Casamitjana, who claims he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports because of his ethical veganism.

But his employer says he was dismissed for gross misconduct.

The judge ruled ethical veganism should fall under the Equality Act 2010 but is yet to rule on his dismissal.

The ruling means ethical vegans are entitled to protection from discrimination.

All vegans eat a plant-based diet, but ethical vegans try to exclude all forms of animal exploitation.

For instance they avoid wearing or buying clothing made from wool or leather, or toiletries from companies that carry out animal testing.

The judge Robin Postle ruled Mr Casamitjana adheres to the ethical veganism belief, and that the belief satisfies the tests required for it to be a philosophical belief under the Equality Act.

For a belief to be protected under the act, it must meet a series of tests including being worthy of respect in a democratic society, not being incompatible with human dignity and not conflicting with fundamental rights of others.

