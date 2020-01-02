Image copyright TfW Image caption Average train fares in Wales are to fall from today

Train fares across Wales are being reduced, bucking trends across the rest of the UK.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said overall, average prices on services would drop by just over 1% in 2020.

However, some services will see a rise of 2.8% in line with retail price inflation, similar to rises on other UK services.

TfW's fares will fall an average of 1.1%. But there will be rises on Avanti West Coast and Great Western Railway.

TfW said there would be a 10% cut in all fares it sets in north Wales, while 33 stations in the Cardiff and Valleys network will have fares "significantly reduced" - some by more than 10%.

It said on its website the changes were the result of a "major revision of fares delivered as part of the Welsh Government's rail responsibilities that commenced in October 2018".

The adjustments will provide "substantial, widespread reductions in many existing ticket prices".

TfW said: "Where ticket prices increase, this will be consistent with changes being made by the UK Government in other parts of the country.

"By reducing many key fares we want to encourage more people to use our services, particularly at times of the day and in parts of our network where we know there is plenty of space on board for everyone to travel.

"It's all part of our 15-year programme to transform rail travel."

David Beer, of passenger group Transport Focus, said just half of Wales's passengers "feel they get value for money and only around a quarter when speaking to younger passengers".

Travellers wanted a "consistent" service with "a better chance of getting a seat."

Mr Beer called the price reductions "very encouraging".

But he said: "Other fares will still rise and passengers must make their voice heard, calling for a better service and promised improvements to be delivered."