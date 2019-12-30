Briton guilty over Ayia Napa false rape claim
- 30 December 2019
A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, by Israeli youths six months ago.
She had been arrested after she withdrew an allegation that she was attacked by 12 young Israelis in July.
The woman, who was 19 at the time, had said Cypriot police made her falsely confess to lying about the incident - but the police denied this claim.
She was found guilty of causing public mischief, at a court in Paralimni.