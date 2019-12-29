Image copyright Reuters Image caption The sprawling Club La Costa World resort has several swimming pools

A woman whose husband and two children drowned in a Spanish resort's swimming pool wants further investigations into the deaths, her lawyer says.

Spanish police believe Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died after getting out of their depth.

But Olubunmi Diya says all three could swim, and she believes there was a fault with the pool.

Her lawyer says she wants different engineers to look at it.

The hotel operator, Club La Costa World, says her claims are "directly at odds with the findings of the police report" and "their exhaustive investigations have confirmed the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind".

Spanish police said in a statement on Saturday that the incident, on Christmas Eve, was a "tragic accident" caused by the victim's "lack of expertise" in swimming.

They said divers retrieved Comfort's swimming hat from the pool pump but investigators had found nothing wrong with the pool. An autopsy of the bodies found they died by drowning.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gabriel Diya and his daughter Comfort died at a resort on the Costa del Sol

But Mrs Diya's lawyer, Javier Toro said: "It's very rare for three people to die in the centre of a swimming pool - especially in the case of a tall, hefty man.

"Something must have happened apart from a simple error or simple accident."

The family is "not satisfied with the interpretation of it being a simple accident", he said.

"Clearly the death of three people at the same time in a pool makes it evident that something very strange happened. It's an event that must be studied."

"We not discard the option of opening a parallel investigation through different engineers... to figure out what happened" Mr Toro said.

He added that the family have not yet been given the detailed police report into the deaths, but hoped to be able to see it next week.

Mrs Diya, who has now returned to the UK, has said she is "utterly heartbroken" by the death of her husband and two children.