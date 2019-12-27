£161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71

Image copyright AFP Image caption Colin Weir won a then record jackpot with his wife Chris in 2011

Colin Weir, who won of one of Europe's biggest lottery jackpots, has died after a short illness aged 71, his lawyers have said.

Mr Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, claimed the £161m Euromillions prize in 2011.

Earlier this year the pair confirmed they would divorce after 38 years of marriage.

A spokeswoman for Mr Weir's lawyers asked for "privacy for his family and friends at this distressing time".

They said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Colin Weir early today after a short illness.

"No further comment will be made other than to offer sincere thanks to the staff of University Hospital Ayr for their care and compassion."

Mr Weir recently completed his takeover of Scottish Championship football club Partick Thistle and had announced plans to gift ownership of the club to fans.

Recalling the night of their win back in 2011, the couple said they stayed awake all night after discovering their good fortune at around midnight as they checked their tickets on the BBC's Red Button text service.

At the time it was one of Europe's biggest ever lottery wins after a series of rollovers boosted the jackpot.

Mr Weir, who previously worked as a television cameraman, is survived by his two grown-up children.