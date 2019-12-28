A list of more than 1,000 addresses of New Years Honours recipients, including those of senior police officers and politicians, has been accidentally published by the government.

The file was uploaded to the official website, but has since been removed.

The Cabinet Office told the BBC: "We apologise to all those affected and are looking into how this happened."

Among the addresses are those of Sir Elton John and former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders.

Also included are cricketer Ben Stokes, former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, TV cook Nadiya Hussain, and former Ofcom boss Sharon White.

A government spokesman said the spreadsheet was published "in error" and was removed "as soon as possible".

They have reported the data breach to the Information Commissioner's Office and are contacting those affected directly.