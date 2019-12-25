M1 closed after third serious crash in 24 hours

Image copyright Google Street View

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been closed in West Yorkshire following a "serious incident" involving "multiple vehicles".

It is the third major crash on the motorway in 24 hours.

West Yorkshire Police said the latest incident happened on a stretch between junction 40 and junction 39 near Wakefield.

A woman died in a collision 140 miles further south in Bedfordshire late on Christmas Eve.

A diversion route is in place following the latest incident in West Yorkshire and Highways England has issued instructions for drivers planning to travel in the area.

The Bedfordshire crash happened between Aylesbury and Flitwick on the northbound carriageway at about 11.15pm, and involved a number of vehicles.

Another person suffered minor injuries, police said. The woman who died has not been named.

A stretch of the motorway was closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning after the crash near junction 12.

Bedfordshire Police attended the incident along with members of the ambulance service and fire brigade.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call 101 and quote Operation Granborough.

There was also an accident on the southbound carriageway in Hertfordshire, between Luton Airport and Dunstable.

The M1 fully reopened in both directions before 9am on Christmas Day.