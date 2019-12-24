Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident took place at a resort near Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol

Three members of a British family are reported to have drowned at a holiday resort on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

They were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola, a statement from the owners said.

It has been reported the incident took place after a nine-year-old girl got into difficulties in the water and her brother and father tried to rescue her.

CLC World Resorts and Hotels said it was assisting the authorities.

It said first response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

"Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on 24th December 2019," it said.

"The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

"We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses, and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time."