Prince Philip was pictured leaving King Edward VII's hospital in London on Tuesday morning

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after four nights of "observation and treatment".

Prince Philip, 98, was taken to the King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Friday on the advice of his doctor.

Buckingham Palace said the admission was a "precautionary measure" in relation to a "pre-existing" condition.

The Queen, meanwhile, travelled from the palace in London to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Friday, where she is to spend Christmas.

The duke retired from public life in August 2017, after spending decades supporting the Queen and attending events for his own charities and organisations.

He has not been seen in public since attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May.

The Prince of Wales said on Monday his father had been "looked after very well" by hospital staff.

Last Christmas, Prince Philip missed the royals' traditional Christmas Day trip to church but was said to be in good health.

In February, it was announced the duke had given up his driving licence. It came after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen attended a carol concert in Sandringham on Sunday

The treatment he has received for various health conditions over the years include being treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011.

The following year, the prince suffered a bladder infection and was forced to miss the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert.

He was also taken to hospital for an abdomen operation in 2013 and, in 2014, underwent surgery on his right hand.

Last year he had a hip replacement at the same central London hospital that he is now attending.