Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Wire Image caption The Queen was accompanied by the Countess of Wessex

The Queen has attended a carol concert in Sandringham after the Duke of Edinburgh spent a second night in hospital in London.

Prince Philip, 98, travelled from the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to London's King Edward VII Hospital on Friday as a "precautionary measure".

Buckingham Palace said the admission was for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition".

The Queen was at St Mary Magdalene with Prince Edward and his family.

She is expected to attend the same church on Christmas Day.

The monarch was pictured stepping out of a car before walking into church ahead of her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Wire Image caption Viscount Severn watches as the Queen, his grandmother, steps out of the car at St Mary Magdalene

The palace said the duke went to hospital on the advice of his doctor.

But it refused to confirm or deny reports the duke was flown to London by helicopter and then driven by car for the last part of the journey.

The duke, who retired from official solo royal duties in 2017, walked into hospital and is expected to remain there for a few days.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Edward was pictured after the service with his son