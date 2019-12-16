If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright AFP

Johnson to address new Tory MPs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address his new intake of Conservative MPs later, for the first time since last week's election gave him an 80-strong majority. He is also expected to fill ministerial posts made vacant by those who stood down or lost their seats in Thursday's election, appointing new culture and Welsh secretaries in the process. The Queen's Speech - setting out the government's legislative plans - will take place on Thursday, while MPs could get back to debating Brexit as soon as Friday. We look at what happens next in the Brexit process, while political correspondent Leila Naithoo goes behind the scenes to see what awaits new MPs at Westminster.

Meanwhile, Labour's general secretary is suggesting the timetable for electing a new leader be set at a meeting on 6 January. Jeremy Corbyn, who took the blame for Thursday's "catastrophic" defeat, wants the process to begin "swiftly", so his successor can be in place by the end of March. Wigan MP Lisa Nandy says she is "seriously thinking about" running. Potential contenders also include Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Angela Rayner, Jess Phillips - an outspoken critic of Mr Corbyn - and Emily Thornberry. Our deputy political editor John Pienaar gives his take on the contest.

Anak Krakatau's giant rocks litter ocean floor

In a development scientists hope can help protect communities around the world, sonar has been used to map the seabed around a volcano which triggered a deadly tsunami almost a year ago. Imaging of the sea floor has revealed how shattered remnants of rock - some as high as 90m - slid into the ocean from Anak Krakatau. The volcano's collapse sent tall waves tearing across the shorelines of Java and Sumatra, killing more than 400 people and injuring or displacing thousands more. The sonar information is being used to assess about 40 other locations.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Stokes named SPOTY 2019

It's been quite a year for cricketer Ben Stokes. First, a man-of-the-match performance to lead England to a dramatic super-over World Cup triumph over New Zealand at Lord's. Then, one of the greatest ever innings to snatch an astonishing victory over Australia for a beaten-looking England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. And now the public has voted the all-rounder BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019, ahead of Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. Read Stokes' emotional acceptance speech and see the full list of winners in our report.

Can a 10-year-old be a cold-blooded killer?

By Serena Kutchinsky, BBC Newsbeat

When you're 10 years old you can't legally drink, smoke, vote, get married or even buy a pet. You're in year five or six at primary school. You're legally a child. But you can be put on trial as an adult for murder. That's because in England and Wales, 10 is the minimum age of criminal responsibility.

But can a child that young understand what it means to commit a murder? Are they responsible for their actions? And what happens to them later in life if you convict them as an adult before they even become a teenager?

Read the full report

What the papers say

The "battle for Labour's future" has begun, according to the Guardian. It says the party is at war over whether its Brexit position or leadership were to blame for its poor election performance. The i says shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has emerged as a potential candidate to "carry on the Corbyn project", while centrists look to Wigan MP Lisa Nandy. Other papers speculate as to the government's next actions, under what the Daily Mail calls a "Blueprint for Boris's Britain". Read the full review.

Daily digest

Climate conference "Opportunity lost" as talks end

Food systems Poorest countries face both obesity and malnutrition

Volcano Silence in New Zealand for victims

North Korea "Let's get this done" - US envoy

If you watch one thing today

'Help us, Mr Putin'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Have bushfires destroyed 80% of koala habitat?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright BFA

My strange encounters with a fake heiress

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

14:00 High Court judgment on the performance of the Horizon IT system, which sub-postmasters say left them with big losses, and resulted in some being blamed, prosecuted and even imprisoned.

17:00 The Bank of England publishes the results of the annual stress test of the UK banking system, covering major banks and building societies.

On this day

1955 The Queen opens a passenger facility at London Airport, which would later become Heathrow Terminal 2.

From elsewhere

The new Conservatism has begun (Spectator)

Why Labour lost - and how it can recover from an epic defeat (New Statesman)

The untold story of the Profumo Affair: Ellie Bamber on playing the 'heroine' behind the 1960s sex scandal (Telegraph)

Foul play: how racism towards black footballers is moving online (Guardian)