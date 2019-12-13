If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Tories take Labour strongholds to win majority

The UK is waking up to a much changed political landscape after Boris Johnson's Conservatives took a string of Labour seats - including some decades-long strongholds - to claim a hefty majority. "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done," says Mr Johnson. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn concedes it's been a "very disappointing night" and says he will not lead the party into the next election. His supporters say the party had been punished for its Brexit stance. Others blame Mr Corbyn and his agenda.

SNP makes gains as Swinson loses seat

The difference in outlook between Scotland and much of the rest of the country is apparent, after the SNP enjoyed what leader Nicola Sturgeon called an "exceptional night" that had given her party a mandate for another independence referendum. The SNP not only took seats from Labour and the Conservatives but unseated Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, who says millions of people across the UK will feel "dread and dismay" at the result. The Brexit Party failed to win any seats but leader Nigel Farage says his party has killed off any prospect of another Brexit referendum.

DUP's Dodds loses seat; Tories gain in Wales

In Northern Ireland, the big story is that Nigel Dodds - the Democratic Unionist Party's Westminster leader - is without a seat, having lost North Belfast to Sinn Féin's John Finucane. Mr Dodds's party, which propped up Theresa May's Conservatives after she failed to secure a majority in 2017, lost two seats as the SDLP and Alliance made gains. Wales has its first three female Conservative MPs, with the Tories having claimed six key seats from Labour. Plaid Cymru held its four seats, while the Lib Dems were wiped out.

Johnson's gamble pays off but challenges lie ahead

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor, BBC News

The Conservatives' majority will have an almost immediate effect on the country - unless something strange happens we will leave the European Union next month because behind him on the green benches will be new Tory MPs who will vote through his Brexit bill, his position strong enough to subdue any opposition.

But there's nothing straightforward about what faces Boris Johnson even with the kind of majority this country hasn't seen for years. There are wide differences between town and city, Scotland and England, the political generations too. The public has just granted Boris Johnson an immense amount of political power. Given what's ahead it's a currency he will need to spend, and spend well.

Read the full analysis

