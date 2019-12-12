#DogsAtPollingStations: Pooches at the polls
Whenever voters go to the polls it's their dogs that take centre stage as they accompany their owners to polling stations across the country.
In an election tradition, the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has been trending as social media users share pictures of their 'pawlitical' companions.
As the general election is being held in December for the first time since 1923, we are being treated to photos of our furry four-legged friends in festive spirit.
Buster, Red fox Labrador, Oxfordshire
Twm, Border collie, Vale of Glamorgan
Spencer, labradoodle, Newcastle
Molly, cockapoo, Bath
Follow election night on the BBC
- Watch the election night special with Huw Edwards from 21:55 GMT on BBC One, the BBC News Channel, iPlayer
- As polls close at 22:00, the BBC will publish an exit poll across all its platforms, including @bbcbreaking and @bbcpolitics
- The BBC News website and app will bring you live coverage and the latest analysis throughout the night
- We will feature results for every constituency as they come in with a postcode search, map and scoreboards
- Follow @bbcelection for every constituency result
- From 21:45 GMT, Jim Naughtie and Emma Barnett will host live election night coverage on BBC Radio 4, with BBC Radio 5 live joining for a simulcast from midnight
Jasper, Boston terrier, Leeds
Harry and Heidi, Border collie and Beagle/Labrador, Essex
Harry and Heidi have been up early with their owner Matt Miller in Essex.
"Usually we'd take them during a summer time election and have a nice walk down, but it's just too chilly and dark to make the journey," says Matt.
"They'd prefer to be asleep at home anyway!"