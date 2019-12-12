DogsAtPollingStations: Pooches at the polls

Image copyright @alfiethepug_ Image caption Alfie the pug is looking pleased with himself at a polling station in Cheshire

Whenever voters go to the polls it's their dogs that take centre stage as they accompany their owners to polling stations across the country.

In an election tradition, the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has been trending as social media users share pictures of their 'pawlitical' companions.

As the general election is being held in December for the first time since 1923, we are being treated to photos of our furry four-legged friends in festive spirit.

Buster, Red fox Labrador, Oxfordshire

Image copyright @peteway Image caption Buster is all lit up outside a polling station in Wantage, Oxfordshire

Twm, Border collie, Vale of Glamorgan

Image copyright @EsylltMair Image caption Twm rocking his Christmas tree headband for his polling station visit in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales

Spencer, labradoodle, Newcastle

Image copyright labradoodle.spencer Image caption Spencer looks like he would rather be in bed but ventured out on condition he can wear his Christmas jumper

Molly, cockapoo, Bath

Image copyright @laura_m021 Image caption Molly is out bright and early in Bath waiting for her local polling station to open with her owner Laura Smedley

Jasper, Boston terrier, Leeds

Image copyright @jasperbostonterrier/instagram Image caption Jasper poses outside his polling station and waits patiently for his owner to cast their vote

Harry and Heidi, Border collie and Beagle/Labrador, Essex

Image copyright @mattchinchilla Image caption Harry and Heidi are wondering why their owner is leaving the house in the cold and dark in Essex

Harry and Heidi have been up early with their owner Matt Miller in Essex.

"Usually we'd take them during a summer time election and have a nice walk down, but it's just too chilly and dark to make the journey," says Matt.

"They'd prefer to be asleep at home anyway!"

Louie, French bulldog pug, Surrey