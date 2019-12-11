Naturalist David Bellamy dies at 86

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Conservationist David Bellamy died on Wednesday, the foundation he formed said

Naturalist and broadcaster David Bellamy has died aged 86, the Conservation Foundation he formed says.

London-born Bellamy, who became a household name as a TV personality, scientist and conservationist, died on Wednesday, according to the foundation.

His colleague, David Shreeve, described him as a "larger-than-life character" who "inspired a whole generation".

In later life Bellamy, who lived in County Durham, attracted criticism for dismissing global warming.

In 2004 he described it as "poppycock" - a stance which he later said cost him his TV career.

Bellamy's distinctive voice inspired comedian Sir Lenny Henry's "grapple me grapenuts" catchphrase.

Comedy writer and fellow broadcaster Danny Baker called him a "truly brilliant and canny broadcaster".

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said Bellamy was a "brilliant naturalist, broadcaster & character", in a tribute posted on Twitter.