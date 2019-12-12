If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

The UK goes to the polls

Millions of people across the UK have until 22:00 GMT to cast their votes in the third general election in less than five years. Following the first December election in nearly 100 years, the candidate with the most votes in each of the 650 MPs constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be elected to Parliament. Almost as keenly contested as the battle for marginal seats will be the race to be the first constituency to declare a result, with seats in north-east English rivals Newcastle and Sunderland usually in the running.

The BBC is restricted in what it can report before the polls close - see the note below. But you can expect clips of party leaders smiling after casting their ballots and pictures of dogs at polling stations, this year with added tinsel. As polls close, the BBC will publish an exit poll across all its platforms. Most constituencies are expected to declare results in time for breakfast on Friday. An election night special with Huw Edwards begins at 21:55 GMT on BBC One, the BBC News Channel and iPlayer. Here's more on how to follow the BBC's coverage through the night.

Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge knifeman 'prepared to die'

One of the men who fought the London Bridge attacker says he acted on "instinct", challenging Usman Khan to trigger what he assumed what was a live suicide belt, as he went at the knifeman with a fire extinguisher. In his first interview with a broadcaster since the incident, 48-year-old John Crilly says: "I was screaming at him to blow it. I was prepared to lose my life." Crilly was close friends with Jack Merritt, 25, the co-ordinator of the Learning Together programme who he says changed his life after he was jailed for murder following a burglary that went wrong. Mr Merritt died along with Saskia Jones, 23, in the 29 November attack, which started at a prisoner rehabilitation conference. Read more of Crilly's account.

BBC Sound of 2020 - the longlist

In previous years, the honour has helped propel the careers of stars such as Adele, Sam Smith, Years & Years and 50 Cent. And now 10 young hopefuls, including bedroom musicians, indie bands and "retro-futuristic" soul singers have been named on the longlist for the BBC Sound of 2020 award. Some, such as punk-pop firebrand Yungblud and soul-baring songwriter Celeste, have already made headlines. Others are a little more niche. Read about all 10 and explore their work via our report.

How the BBC reports polling day

By Ric Bailey, BBC chief adviser, editorial standards

The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning or election issues while the polls are open. The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates, and that is particularly important on polling day.News Daily: Your five-minute briefing

The code of practice is contained in more detailed election guidelines which are written and published for each election. They include more guidance about polling day, and you can read them here.

Read the full report

What the papers say

Political coverage takes up most of the front pages. Away from the election, papers report the appearance of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the International Court of Justice to defend her country's treatment of Rohingya Muslims. The Times says the Nobel Peace Prize awards committee should consider whether she still deserves the honour. Meanwhile, there are tributes to TV naturist David Bellamy, who died aged 86. The Sun says he inspired millions with his love of nature, while the Daily Mail describes him as "the jolly green giant of the small screen".

Daily digest

Volcano Police plan to recover bodies on Friday

David Bellamy Naturist and presenter dies at 86

Karen Gillan 'I got rejected for the local panto'

Missing plane Floating debris found in search for C-130

If you watch one thing today

'How texts to my dead brother brought us together'

If you listen to one thing today

Should we ban billionaires?

If you read one thing today

'Why I'm happy being self-partnered at Christmas'

Lookahead

10:00 A Dublin court will hear an application from UK authorities for the extradition of Eamonn Harrison, 22, from Mayobridge, County Down, to face manslaughter charges relating to the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex.

10:00 Connor Marsden, 24, to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for offences including causing the death of 10-year-old Melissa Tate by dangerous driving.

On this day

1988 Thirty-five people are killed when three trains are involved in a morning rush-hour collision at Clapham Junction, south London.

