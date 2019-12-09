UK

New Zealand volcano: Two British women injured after eruption

  • 9 December 2019
Plume of smoke from volcano Image copyright Michael Schade

Two British women are injured after the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand which left five people dead and eight others missing.

The two women are being treated in hospital, the UK high commission in New Zealand said.

The commission did not name the women but said it was offering support to their families.

Thirty-four people survived the eruption, with 31 still in hospital, including the two Britons.

Related Topics

More on this story